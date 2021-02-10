149 new family homes could be built on former BT site in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
Demolition work at a former BT office in central Ipswich is hoped to begin next month as the council look to develop up to 149 new homes.
Ipswich Borough Council's commercial arm, Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA), bought the former BT office in Bibb Way – between Handford Road and Sir Alf Ramsey Way – for £4.1million last year, having originally planned a £10.5m development.
The original plans to convert the building into nearly 80 affordable flats and maisonettes have changed however, with IBA now requiring planning permission for a greater than expected development that will almost double the number of homes.
A planning consultation held last year revealed the 78 flats inside the five-storey office would still make up the main part of the development – although further homes are also hoped to be built on the site's car park and in place of the former BT data centre, which could be demolished alongside a number of other smaller buildings as early as March 1.
Proposals shown during the consultation detailed how a mix of 38 flats and new terraced houses would be built on the site of the data centre, which IBA hopes will complete the street scene along Handford Road.
On the site of the 1.5 acre car park, another mix of 33 new flats, terraced and semi-detached houses have been proposed. A "large" area of secure cycle and car parking would remain to serve the scheme, with each home benefiting from two covered cycle parking spaces.
A "significant" number of car parking spaces would remain on site.
Footpaths and cycle routes would also be built on the site, with a new section of walkway along the Alderman Canal also among the proposals.
It is yet to be confirmed how many of the proposed dwellings would be outlined as affordable homes.
A full planning application, which will also determine the final number of homes, is expected to be submitted to the council's planning team within the next few months.
Speaking previously, IBA chair Colin Kreidewolf said the development would be built "the Ipswich way" and provide good quality family homes in the town.