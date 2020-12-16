Decision on Ravenswood 96 homes delayed as application pulled from agenda at zero hour

Published: 4:30 PM December 16, 2020

A graphic map of the proposed new homes at Ravenswood in Ipswich: Picture; IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES - Credit: Archant

A decision to approve plans for 96 homes in Ipswich being led by council developers has been delayed after the matter was pulled from Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee agenda just hours before a decision was due.

The committee meeting on Wednesday morning had been recommended to approve full plans by Handford Homes - a housebuilding company owned by the borough council - for the homes on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.

But the item was pulled from the agenda on Tuesday evening. A borough council spokesman said: "The application was deferred from today's meeting in order to allow receipt and assessment of additional supporting information.

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES - Credit: Archant

"The intention is to present the application to the council’s planning and development committee in 2021."

No further details on when the application will return or the nature of the additional information has been provided.

The proposals include 67 homes to be part of the council's stock of affordable rent properties, 19 let by Handford Lettings for market rent and 10 sold as starter homes.

It is hoped the first tenants will be able to move in early in 2022.

Plans for 94 homes there were approved by the council back in 2014, before that decision was called in by the government for not having mixed development as indicated in the local plan.