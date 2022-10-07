Ipswich house share could become three flats

The house at 78 Oak Hill Lane (left) could soon be converted into three flats. - Credit: Google Maps

A house share in Ipswich could soon become three new homes.

Number 78 Oak Hill Lane is currently being used as a house of multiple occupation (HMO), with recent floor plans showing that it contains five bedrooms spread across three floors.

However, on September 22 Ipswich Borough Council received an application to convert the home into three separate flats.

The plans submitted indicate that the layout of the house would largely remain the same.

Each floor has its own kitchen and bathroom, all of which would remain. The ground floor contains two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and a conservatory, would become a lounge.

No changes are proposed to the first and second floor, which both contain a kitchen, bathroom and lounge.

The first floor contains two bedrooms, while the second floor has just one.

The house currently has two parking spaces, and the application does not propose creating any additional ones.

However, a storage area for wheelie bins and cycle storage would be added, creating spaces for five bicycles.

Ipswich Borough Council will decide the fate of the application in due course. It has set a target date for a decision of November 22.