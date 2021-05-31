Ipswich Cladiators to take part in national day of protest

Published: 6:00 AM May 31, 2021

Alex Dickin of the Ipswich Cladiators group, set up to fight the cladding crisis Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

People affected by the ongoing cladding scandal and a local campaign group plan to demonstrate at a housing development in Ipswich.

Ipswich Cladiators, founded in the wake of the cladding crisis started by the fire at Grenfell Tower, plan to demonstrate at the Taylor Wimpey, Wolsey Grange development in the town as part of a national protest on Saturday June 5.

The campaigners claim the developer should contribute more towards paying for the recladding of homes that they have built so the cost is not passed onto the homeowners.

Taylor Wimpey has already committed £165million to address the issue, but campaigners argue that will still leave affected homeowners with big bills.

Ipswich Cladiators also add that many affected buildings — including some of the 17 in Suffolk — no longer have active developers that can pay to fix the cladding. They argue that developers paying their "fair share" leaves more government funding for the rest of the affected housing.

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said: "The safety of our customers is of paramount importance. We have always looked to do the right thing and are taking steps where appropriate to help our customers with fire safety measures.

"On top of a previously announced £40 million in funding to cover replacement of ACM cladding on high risk buildings over 18 metres, we recently announced £125 million of additional funding to bring apartment buildings constructed by Taylor Wimpey over the last 20 years up to current RICS EWS1 standard, including buildings below 18 metres.”