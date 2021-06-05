'Enough is enough' - Ipswich group fighting cladding crisis

Published: 5:04 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 8:22 AM June 7, 2021

Ipswich Cladiators, founded after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, plan to demonstrate at the Taylor Wimpey, Wolsey Grange development in the town as part of a national protest on Saturday, June 5. - Credit: KC Man – Ipswich Cladiators

An Ipswich campaign group have protested outside a new housing development on the edge of town as they claim the developer should pay up for cladding replacement on their homes.

Ipswich Cladiators was started after an inquiry following the Grenfell Tower fire found unsafe cladding on several blocks in the town including St Francis Tower.

Today they held placards saying "enough is enough" at the Taylor Wimpey development at Wolsey Grange while similar protests took place at other new build sites around the country.

The campaigners claim they have borne the brunt of the financial costs of building safety work to rectify issues caused by the cladding while developers that are still operating should be made to pay for the buildings they were responsible for.

Taylor Wimpey has already committed £165million to address the issue, but campaigners argue that will still leave affected homeowners with big bills.

You may also want to watch:

Alex Dickin of Ipswich Cladiators was joined by 24 other homeowners and landlords for the "incredibly empowering" day of action.

Mr Dickin said: "It was inspirational and fairly good being there for the protest as part of the 17 others across [UK] locations feels very good matching what they are doing.

"We didn't see much action at Taylor Wimpey site. We're very happy with that and we had a good morning."

He added that today's protest was about Taylor Wimpey but the group is also directing its efforts at the government, which it claims has not done enough to fight the cladding scandal.

The group already held the first demonstrations in Ipswich around this issue - which has affected 17 buildings in Suffolk - last month when the government gave less money to non-metropolitan areas.

A total of £8 million was set aside for towns from the £30m Waking Watch Relief Fund.

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said: "The safety of our customers is of paramount importance. We have always looked to do the right thing and are taking steps where appropriate to help our customers with fire safety measures.

"On top of a previously announced £40 million in funding to cover replacement of ACM cladding on high risk buildings over 18 metres, we recently announced £125 million of additional funding to bring apartment buildings constructed by Taylor Wimpey over the last 20 years up to current RICS EWS1 standard, including buildings below 18 metres.”