Ipswich company pleads guilty after post-Grenfell fire notice ignored

An Ipswich firm has admitted failing to comply with an enforcement notice imposed by Suffolk’s fire service on an apartment block where cladding failed safety tests post-Grenfell.

Ipaxis Management Company Ltd, based at Home From Home Property Management Limited in Ipswich’s Pownall Road, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to the offence.

Bosses also admitted not carrying out a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment at the five-storey Ipaxis development in Wolsey Street, near Cineworld.

Sentencing has been deferred for six months to allow the firm to pay for fire safety improvements at the block, which in 2017 failed a test ordered after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Dave Collins, acting deputy chief fire officer, said: “Our primary concern is for the safety of residents in Suffolk, which is why we brought this prosecution, and I’m pleased with the outcome.

“We will not tolerate companies who ignore our formal notices, which could ultimately put people, property and Suffolk’s firefighters at the risk of fire.”

In 2019, the building was audited and a ‘notification of deficiencies’ was issued by the fire service.

This was not complied with and was escalated to an enforcement notice issued in February 2020, explaining that the property did not have a suitable or sufficient fire risk assessment.

A court summons was issued after the second notice was not followed.

Fire chiefs said that, due to the seriousness of the offence, substantial fines could be imposed.

They added that it was unusual for the court to defer such a case, but residents’ safety was seen as a priority.

The management company, which has been contacted for comment, has since appointed a fire risk assessor whose investigation mirrors recommendations made by the fire service in 2019.

Grenfell-style cladding found on upper floors

Ipaxis is a five-floor residential building and is not nationally recognised as a high-rise.

It has aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, which is similar to systems found on Grenfell, present on the top two floors.

An inspection was first carried out at the block on June 29, 2017, just weeks after the fire at the south London block claimed 72 lives.

Less than a month later, on July 17, 2017, a full audit was carried out.

Its result was a ‘notification of deficiencies’, which indicated some works were required to comply with regulations, pre-dating the second notice issued in 2019.

At the time, tenants renting flats in the block said they felt they were being “kept in the dark” about fire safety problems.

Darren Prentice and Peter Cassidy found out about the failed test via an article in this newspaper and claimed at the time that they were “in limbo” with a lack of updates and communication over whether their building was safe.

Edward Ottley of Home from Home Property Management, which managed the complex at the time, said he had spoken to concerned residents about their fears.

He said: “We are very happy with the fire safety at the building.

“It is low risk and we have endeavoured to keep owners informed, it’s a step by step process.

“We feel like we have done a fantastic job.”

Sentencing of Ipaxis Management Company Ltd will take place at a date to be fixed.

Timeline

June 14, 2017 - Grenfell Tower fire claims 72 lives

June 29, 2017 - Ipaxis assessed as part of post-Grenfell checks

July 17, 2017 - Full fire safety audit carried out

September 2017 - Ipaxis’ cladding found to have deficiencies after BRE test

Late 2017 - First ‘notification of deficiencies’ issued and work carried out to comply

December 2018 - Fire risk assessment carried out and tenants unhappy with communication

Early 2019 - Second ‘notification of deficiencies’ issued

February 2020 - Enforcement notice imposed

Mid 2020 - Court summons issued

September 2021 - Ipaxis Management Company Ltd pleads guilty