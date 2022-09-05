Plans for 4-bed home in Dock Street

Plans have been submitted to create a four-bedroom home in this former office building overlooking the Waterfront. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Websters Trade Yard on Dock Street into a new home.

An application submitted to Ipswich Borough Council reveals plans to demolish the existing outbuildings and to build two-storey extensions to create a four-bedroom home.

The building was formerly used as offices by marine welding and fabricating company, East Coast Stainless Ltd before the firm moved to Boss Hall Road in March 2021.

The application suggests demolishing the existing outbuildings, and to building two-storey extensions to create a four-bedroom home. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert the building into residential homes have been ongoing for ten years.

In 2012, an application to convert the building into three flats with integral garage parking was refused, with the council arguing that the proposal failed to take the opportunity to improve the character and quality of the area.

A similar application was approved the following year, however, work to create the flats was not carried out.

Another application to create nine homes was approved in 2019, but again, this work was not carried out.

This latest application has been assigned an eight-week target date for a decision of October 27.