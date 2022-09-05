Plans for 4-bed home in Dock Street
- Credit: Google Maps
Plans have been submitted to turn the former Websters Trade Yard on Dock Street into a new home.
An application submitted to Ipswich Borough Council reveals plans to demolish the existing outbuildings and to build two-storey extensions to create a four-bedroom home.
The building was formerly used as offices by marine welding and fabricating company, East Coast Stainless Ltd before the firm moved to Boss Hall Road in March 2021.
Plans to convert the building into residential homes have been ongoing for ten years.
In 2012, an application to convert the building into three flats with integral garage parking was refused, with the council arguing that the proposal failed to take the opportunity to improve the character and quality of the area.
A similar application was approved the following year, however, work to create the flats was not carried out.
Another application to create nine homes was approved in 2019, but again, this work was not carried out.
Most Read
- 1 Missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich found safe
- 2 A14 reopens after police incident
- 3 Work starts on new restaurant replacing Burger King in Ipswich town centre
- 4 Boy, 11, has bike stolen at knifepoint near Ipswich town centre
- 5 Strikes at Felixstowe cost haulage firm £70,000 in one week
- 6 Car and motorcycle crash on A14 outside Ipswich
- 7 Two Ipswich residents fined nearly £300 for throwing away cigarette butts
- 8 Can you spot yourself in our school photos from the 2000s?
- 9 Council homes in Ipswich stood empty for 120 days, figures show
- 10 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in August
This latest application has been assigned an eight-week target date for a decision of October 27.