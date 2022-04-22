News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Former Ipswich factory site with permission for 85 new homes up for sale

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:17 AM April 22, 2022
An artists impression of the former Norsk Hydro site off Sandyhill Lane in Ipswich

An artists impression of the former Norsk Hydro site off Sandyhill Lane in Ipswich - Credit: Savills

The site of a former fertilised factory site with permission for 85 homes in Ipswich has been put up for sale. 

The former Norsk Hydro site off Sandyhill Lane in Ipswich has stood derelict for more than 30 years.

Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee granted permission to build 85 homes on the 11.1 acre site in 2019.

The land is now on sale with property experts Savills and Avison Young.

Thomas Higgins, from the development team at Savills in Suffolk, said: “The site has an extant permission for a supermarket, however there was limited interest for this use and Ipswich Borough Council subsequently granted planning permission for 85 homes.

“The site represents a significant opportunity for residential development and enjoys an elevated position in a key area of Ipswich to the east of the town centre.

"It has been derelict for several years but there is now every chance to bring it back into use and provide much needed new homes.”

The site is being sold by informal tender and Savills and Avison Young are inviting unconditional bids by noon on Wednesday, 4 May.

