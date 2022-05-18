News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Company fined £12,000 for repeatedly failing to clear Ipswich flat's waste

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:57 PM May 18, 2022
Waste pictured outside Saxon House in Cromwell Square, Ipswich

Waste pictured outside Saxon House in Cromwell Square, Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The management company of a block of flats near Ipswich town centre has been fined £12,000 after repeatedly failing to clear waste from outside the building.

Blocsphere Property Management Ltd was convicted for four breaches of a Community Protection Notice (CPN) it had been issued at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The company, which manages Saxon House in Cromwell Square, ignored its responsibilities and residents in the flats had to endure overflowing and inadequate bins, as well as rubbish scattered over the courtyard.

The owners of the building appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

The owners of the building appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A complaint was made to Ipswich Borough Council.

The authority said the CPN was still being breached as of this week.

Blocsphere Property Management, of Eco Park Road, Ludlow, Shropshire, was handed a £12,000 fine for the breaches of the CPN.

It has also been ordered to pay costs of £8,214.42 and a victim surcharge of £190.

The freeholders of the property, 1 Cromwell Square Ltd of Harrow, London, had previously been found guilty of the same offences and fined £10,000.

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for community protection, said: "Ipswich Borough Council will continue to be a watchdog to ensure the best environment for residents and businesses and this will include the use of Community Protection Notices where appropriate.

"We shall also not give up on our tasks but will continue until matters are properly resolved. I am concerned to see that the waste problem at Saxon House was still continuing yesterday. If this is not resolved, further enforcement action will be taken."

