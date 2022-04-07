Ipswich flat owners fined £10,000 for not clearing waste

The owners of Saxon House in Cromwell Square in Ipswich have been fined £10,000 - Credit: Google Maps/Ipswich Borough Council

Owners of a block of flats near Ipswich town centre have been fined £10,000 for failing to clear waste.

The owners of Saxon House, in Cromwell Square, received the fine plus costs for not complying with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) issued by Ipswich Borough Council.

The notice obligated both the clearing of a large amount of waste that had accumulated around the block as well as keeping the area clean in future.

1 Cromwell Square Ltd, of Havelock Place in Harrow, the freeholder of the property, was found guilty of breaching a CPN four times at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on April 1, 2022.

The property managing agent of the premises, Blocsphere Property Management Ltd pleaded not guilty and will go to trial on May 17.

Ian Blofield, director at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "Ownership of a property comes with responsibilities and one of these is making sure waste is cleared.

"Accumulations of rubbish are unsightly and can encourage pests.

"They might also pose a public health risk and nuisance to residents and neighbours."