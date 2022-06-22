Plans for nine flats in Ipswich withdrawn

An application to build nine new flats over a car park in Ipswich has been withdrawn.

A four-storey building had been proposed to Ipswich Borough Council in October by St Matthews Commercial Property at 28 St Matthews Street.

The flats would have been built over a Regional Car Park (RCN) in Berners Street.

The design and access statement indicates that there would have been a variety of one- and two-bed flats, all of which would have a balcony. Each dwelling would have been allocated two parking spaces.

The application has now been withdrawn.

However, there are schemes currently underway to increase the number of homes in Ipswich, with Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere last month announcing the council’s plans for a “major council house building programme”.

Plans for over 300 homes are underway, with schemes at Ravenswood, Bibb Way, Hawke Road and Fore Hamlet.

Cllr Ellesmere said: “Now the elections are out of the way for another year we are looking forward to a full programme of work delivering on our campaign promise to Invest in Ipswich.”