News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Plans for nine flats in Ipswich withdrawn

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:00 AM June 22, 2022
The car park in Berners Street, Ipswich close to St Mathew's Street

The car park in Berners Street, Ipswich close to St Mathew's Street - Credit: Google Street View

An application to build nine new flats over a car park in Ipswich has been withdrawn. 

A four-storey building had been proposed to Ipswich Borough Council in October by St Matthews Commercial Property at 28 St Matthews Street. 

The flats would have been built over a Regional Car Park (RCN) in Berners Street.  

The design and access statement indicates that there would have been a variety of one- and two-bed flats, all of which would have a balcony. Each dwelling would have been allocated two parking spaces. 

The application has now been withdrawn.  

However, there are schemes currently underway to increase the number of homes in Ipswich, with Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere last month announcing the council’s plans for a “major council house building programme”.  

Plans for over 300 homes are underway, with schemes at Ravenswood, Bibb Way, Hawke Road and Fore Hamlet.  

Cllr Ellesmere said: “Now the elections are out of the way for another year we are looking forward to a full programme of work delivering on our campaign promise to Invest in Ipswich.” 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
This picture was captured from Bungay in north Suffolk

Suffolk Weather | Gallery

Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon