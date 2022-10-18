News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two flats above former Ipswich cannabis lounge get green light

Published: 11:00 AM October 18, 2022
Two one-bedroom flats will be created in the space over the former Green Man Lounge in Eagle Street

Two one-bedroom flats will be created in the space over the former Green Man Lounge in Eagle Street.

A proposal to create two new homes over a former cannabis lounge in Ipswich has been accepted. 

Ipswich Borough Council last week granted permission for a three-bedroom home in Eagle Street to become two one-bedroom flats. 

The ground floor of 10A Eagle Street was formerly occupied by the Green Man Lounge, which opened in 2018. 

The Green Man Lounge was Suffolk’s first-ever cannabis lounge, and sold a wide range of cannabis-derived products such as oils, pastes and powders containing CBD – a non-psychoactive constituent of cannabis.   

The plans have been revised from a rejected application that was submitted in April.

The plans have been revised from a rejected application that was submitted in April.

Plans show the ground-floor space will remain a retail unit. However, the kitchen and bathroom will be moved to accommodate an entry lobby to the upstairs apartments. There will also be a cycle storage area with a capacity for four bicycles. 

Both the first- and second-floor flats will have a single bedroom, bathroom and an open-plan living room and kitchenette. 

These plans have been approved by the council, on the condition that further drawings and plans are submitted. The council also stipulated that before the homes can be occupied, the cycle storage and floorspace on the ground floor should be in place.  

This application has been adapted from a previous, rejected proposal which was submitted in April.  

At the time, expressed concern that the plans did not align with the “special character and local distinctiveness of Ipswich.” 

Specifically, the council objected to the proposed balconies, which have since been removed and replaced with sash windows. 

A heritage statement prepared by Kevin Morris Heritage Planning Ltd said: “It is evident from desktop and field analysis that the existing application building is in need of investment to sustain its future and limited role in terms of its contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area and settings of adjacent listed buildings.  

“The proposed works will secure the investment and its role in helping, albeit limited, to define the character and appearance of Eagle Street and safeguarding the settings of heritage assets.” 

