Over 90% of Ipswich homes eligible for £150 rebate to help with energy bills

More than 90% of homes in Ipswich will be eligible for a £150 council tax rebate to help people heat their homes, new analysis has revealed.

Earlier this month chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that homes in council tax bands A to D that were lived in as primary residences would be receiving the rebate as part of his plan to help families manage spiralling energy bills.

Nationally this is expected to be around four in every five homes.

In Suffolk's county town, just 4,603 of the 60,135 homes will not be eligible for the rebate.

This is the 24th highest rate of eligibility of the 308 local authority districts in England, an analysis carried out for this newspaper has found.

However other homes in Ipswich may be eligible for help from a £150million discretionary fund that was introduced alongside the rebate when Ofgem announced its price cap would be increasing.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring East Suffolk, 20,552 of 113,674 homes are not eligible for the rebate. This includes 4,113 properties classed as second homes.

According to MoneySavingExpert, the council will either transfer the money directly into the bill payer's bank account or ask for the bill payer's bank account details.