Plans submitted for three Ipswich flats

A five-bedroom house on Woodbridge Road in Ipswich could become three separate flats.

DKB property investors have proposed converting the house at 207 Woodbridge Road, on the corner of North Hill Road, into three flats, each with two bedrooms.

A planning statement, prepared by AddisonRees Planning Consultancy and submitted to Ipswich Borough Council, said: “The site lies within a residential area with excellent access to nearby services and facilities within Ipswich.

“The site is already a large five-bedroom family-sized dwelling. The scheme increases the accommodation by one extra bedroom.

“The proposal includes very minor alterations to the fenestration [window arrangement] of the building. The changes are sympathetic to the character and appearance of the existing dwelling and street scene.

“The existing five-bedroom property only benefits from one off-road parking space. This will be retained for the three flats.

“Four new cycle spaces are also provided.”

The building is also opposite a bus stop and the Duke of York pub, and within walking distance of Ipswich town centre.