More details revealed for homes in Garden Suburb project

Further details of the ambitious housing project at Westerfield Road have been revealed.

Plans relating to the western “parcel of land” where 815 homes are expected to be built have now been submitted for approval to Ipswich Borough Council.

The site, which is being referred to as Westerfield Grove, makes up approximately 60% of the Fonnereau Neighbourhood, one of the three neighbourhoods which in turn make up the Ipswich Garden Suburb project (IGS).

This is an ambitious project which has been years in the making to bring 3,000 homes to the area of Ipswich formerly known as the northern fringe.

A cover letter explained that previous indications of public art and street furniture had been withdrawn. It explained these details would be coordinated at a later date to ensure consistency across all neighbourhoods in the IGS.

The Fonnereau neighbourhood is part of the Ipswich Garden Suburb, an ambitious project to bring 3,000 homes to the area of Ipswich formerly known as the northern fringe - Credit: Google Maps

A revised planning statement prepared by Strutt and Parker on behalf of developer Bellway showed that two bus stops will be provided on a central section of the “spine road” (main road) through the development, and will be located just east of the proposed new primary school access and exit point.

The needs of cyclists had been considered, and there will be a 3m share footway and cycleway on both sides of this main road from Westerfield Road.

It suggested that the Fonnereau Neighbourhood will link up with the other two neighbourhoods in the IGS, Redhouse Farm and Henley Gate.

The statement said that an uncontrolled crossing point was proposed at Westerfield Road, at the end of a protected cycle lane which would allow connection to the future Redhouse Farm.

Another protected cycle lane and footway would be provided on the northern side of the main road, expected to continue through to Henley Gate.

Further details emerged about the greenery and wildlife of the site, with plans to remove 37 trees and a small woodland area, as well as the partial removal of sections of 10 hedges.

However, the proposed landscaping would include planting 75 new trees. Additionally, “areas of standing water will be created with aquatic planting.”

The first new houses are taking shape at Henley Gate on the Ipswich Garden Suburb. - Credit: Paul Geater

There would also be measures in place to ensure the protection of badgers, hedgehogs and hares.



