Latest on park for Ipswich housing development
- Credit: Archant
Further details have emerged about a country park planned for a new housing development in Ipswich.
The new Henley Gate neighbourhood, located north of the railway tracks and east of Henley Road, makes up roughly one third of the ambitious Ipswich Garden Suburb project.
When completed, the suburb will stretch from Henley Road to Tuddenham Road, providing up to 3,500 homes, three new primary schools, a new high school and a new shopping centre.
Now, further details have emerged about the proposed country park, which is said to be an integral part of the Henley Gate neighbourhood.
The park would act as a barrier between the new development and the homes on Lower Road, Westerfield.
A landscape design code submitted by James Blake Associates explained that the park sought to “enhance the Borough’s green infrastructure network whilst providing important space for recreation and wildlife habitat".
It said: “The new Country Park aims to serve both the new residents and the wider community in Ipswich.”
The document also said that the park would have specific provision for dog owners.
It said: “A dog-friendly park area will provide space to allow dogs to run freely, use training and agility facilities and similar amenities. Throughout the rest of the park, where dogs are allowed, they will be expected to be under control.
“In certain parts of the Country Park it will be appropriate to limit the dog’s movement. Signage and vegetation separation should be used to dog-free zones, such as wildlife areas. Signage should also be used for dogs on lead where movement should be restricted.”
Seating will be provided throughout the park, while footpaths will be lit using timber lighting bollards.
It also confirmed that there will be a cycle link to another Garden Suburb Project neighbourhood, Fonnereau Way, located on Westerfield Road.
The third neighbourhood in the project is the Redhouse Farm.
The document explained that the existing wildlife had been taken into consideration, and that plans had been made accordingly.
It said that populations of great crested newts and smooth newts were present in three ponds located off the site, which would be retained.
It added that the site would offer suitable roosting and foraging opportunities for bats and badgers.