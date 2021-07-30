MP to meet tower block managers over shrinkwrap shroud

Published: 9:06 PM July 30, 2021

Residents have been left in shock after the entirety of St Francis Tower in Ipswich has been wrapped in plastic - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is to meet managers of a tower block which has been covered in shrinkwrap as part of the removal of cladding.

Mr Hunt has blasted the conditions in the 16-storey tower block, housing around 100 people as "absolutely shocking" and "deeply disturbing" in parliament.

He said the situation at St Francis Tower is affecting the "mental health" of his constituents and no one should be forced to live like that.

"This work needs to take place [to remove the cladding]," Mr Hunt said.

Block Management UK, which manages St Francis Tower, and consultants Oander will now meet Mr Hunt next week and he is hopeful a solution can soon be found for residents.

Mr Hunt said: "I feel we are nearly in a position to do something about it.

You may also want to watch:

"It feels like a bit like there's been a shift [at BMUK]."

David Collinson, managing director of Block Management UK. Picture: Block Management UK - Credit: Block Management UK

David Collinson, director of Block Management UK, said there are "several misconceptions" about who is responsible for the works.

He said: “The sheeting is not a permanent installation – it is merely there to allow the work to be carried out as safely and quickly as possible.

“We only want the residents of this block to be safe and our role remains to maintain and look after the buildings’ communal spaces, not individual flats or the building itself.

“We have done our best to communicate what has been going on with the block to residents and our Property Manager has been to visit the site five times during June and July and had a number of conversations with residents."