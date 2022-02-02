Conversion of historic Ipswich pub to flats recommended for approval

Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn, on cliff road into flats - Credit: Google Maps

The future of a former pub and Chinese restaurant will be decided next weeks as developers hope to create four new houses on the site.

Planners have recommended that the Golden Ship - previously known as The Ship Launch when operating as a pub - become four separate residential units when it goes before the planning committee on February 9.

Originally submitted as a proposal for five new homes, developers Keltic revised the plans after comments by the Ipswich Conservation and Design Panel suggested that five was an "excessive number of small units within the retained building".

Each of the units will be duplex properties - with living and dining areas on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first.

The conservation and design panel also expressed regret at the "loss of local hostelry" - the pub dates back to the 1860s, where it was popular with dock workers at the end of their shift.

It became a Chinese takeaway called The Golden Ship in 2010, but this business closed in 2018 and the building has been vacant ever since.

The plans have been recommended for approval, subject to conditions, but will be put to a vote at the planning and development control committee next week.