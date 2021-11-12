Crunch time for planned HMOs in Ipswich near Cattle Market

This car park in Lower Brook Mews could be used to build new homes in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Homes of multiple occupations planned for Ipswich near the Cattle Market are set to be decided on.

Ipswich firm Last And Tricker Partnership wants to turn offices at Lower Brook Mews into two houses with six bedrooms each.

A report by Ipswich Borough Council said: "The proposals would be an acceptable form of design and would not have a harmful impact on highway safety, or the amenity of the area including the character and appearance of the conservation area and setting of listed buildings."

Agent Martin Last is also helping another developer to build a two and a half-storey building that will be a HMO with eight bedrooms on an existing car park in Lower Brook Mews.

Residents from the Mews area fear that this would lose four parking spaces, without replacing the loss, and HMO units create anti-social issues and ‘slum’ conditions.

A report by officers said: "The proposed new HMO would provide additional housing that would help to meet the broader accommodation need for Ipswich in a highly sustainable location that would support the economic sustainability of the town centre."

A decision is set for Wednesday, November 17 at 9.30 am by councillors.