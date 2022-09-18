Neighbour road safety concerns for new 3-bed home plan

Multiple objections have been received by Ipswich Borough Council over plans to build a 3-bed house on land in Annbrook Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a new home in Ipswich has been with concerns from nearby neighbours.

The home would be built on an area of unused land adjacent in Annbrook Road, on the corner of Ritabrook Road. Plans submitted to Ipswich Borough Council indicate that it would have three bedrooms.

However, those in the neighbouring properties have expressed concerns that the dwelling would negatively impact the safety of the road.

One neighbour said: “Coming from Annbrook Road into Ritabrook Road is like a blind corner and the driveway would be very close to the junction, and as some drivers come round the corner too cast and cut the corner, I believe this would be an accident waiting to happen.”

Another said: “The entrance drive seems very close to the corner with Annbrook Road. Turning into Annbrook Road from Ritabrook is already difficult due to parked vehicles obstructing the view.”

Others felt that the area of land was too small, and that the dwelling would overshadow the road and neighbouring properties.

One neighbour said: “The proposed building is not in keeping with other properties in Ritabrook Road and will be located very close to the pathway.”

Another neighbour commented that the dwelling would “remove all privacy” and overshadow their property considerably, blocking natural light.

Another agreed, said that they had a view of trees and fields which would be lost if the house were to be built.

A previous application was submitted in 2020 to build a detached bungalow on this piece of land, but was rejected.

At the time, Ipswich Borough Council objected to the proposed bungalow’s “cramped appearance,” and said: “the harmful effects of the development demonstrably outweigh the benefit of the delivery of a single dwelling.”

Plans for this most recent application show that the ground floor would comprise a kitchen and dining area, a living room, bathroom and one of the bedrooms. The remaining two bedrooms would be located on the first floor, as would a second bathroom.

The application shows that two car parking spaces and two cycle spaces would be provided.

Ipswich Borough Council has set a target date for a decision of October 4.