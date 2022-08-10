Threat of homelessness in Ipswich declines by 28% in one year

Between January and March 2021 and January and March 2022, the town saw a drop from 385 to 277 households - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich has seen the number of households threatened by homelessness decline by 28% in one year, despite almost 300 remaining at risk.

According to figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, between January and March 2021 and January and March 2022, the town saw a drop from 385 to 277 households.

The only area of the county to see a larger decline was West Suffolk, with a reduction of 35%.

However, the region also witnessed significantly less households at risk, with a drop from 60 to 39.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk saw decreases of 11% (214 to 191) and 8% (51 to 47) respectively.

Nearby Colchester saw an almost 36% rise from 84 to 114, while the entire East of England faced an increase of 14% (3290 households to 3,750).

Someone is legally threatened with homelessness if they are likely to lose their house in eight weeks, including incidents whereby a landlord gives them a valid section 21 notice.

At that stage, the local council must help a person in need within 56 days.

Neil MacDonald.

Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for housing, said: "We will be reviewing the statistics and comparing our figures against other local authorities in the area so that we can identify trends and evaluate what are the underlying explanations for changes. We will address this to help us to best deal with homelessness in Ipswich."

Overall, England saw a 15% rise in the number of households at risk of homelessness, with 32,360 in 2021 and 37,260 in 2022.

Campbell Robb, Chief Executive of Nacro, a criminal justice and housing charity, and former Shelter CEO said: “In my years of working with homeless people, I have never been so concerned about what is round the corner.

"Last week’s statistics are a warning shot of what is to come as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

"We are hearing, time and again, from our staff that the people they support are struggling to put food on the table, pay bills and are reporting worsening mental health.

"As the Government focuses on who is next Prime Minister it needs to ensure that it doesn’t take its eye off the ball when it comes to homelessness.

"We saw what could be achieved on homelessness during the Covid crisis and the Government’s Everyone-In Scheme. We need that level of urgent action now.”