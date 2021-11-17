News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

'Crucial' SEND school plans deferred over road concerns

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:13 PM November 17, 2021
An indicative CGI image of what the new free special school near Woodbridge Road in Ipswich could look like

An indicative CGI image of what the new free special school near Woodbridge Road in Ipswich could look like - Credit: Department for Education

Road access concerns have delayed a decision on building a new 60-place special educational needs school in Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee had been recommended to approve the plans at the former BT depot site on Russet Road.

The committee deferred the decision to gather details around whether the road can be adopted and access arrangements are stringent enough.

Members want to consider if road access from Woodbridge Road is possible and whether solar panels could be installed on the roof of the new school as part of sustainable energy measures.

Councillor Carole Jones said the school use for the site was welcome but having an adopted access road was “absolutely crucial”.

She said: “The travel plan issue has not been resolved, it’s still a work in progress. It is clear the applicant needs to wok on this and present something that is acceptable and workable.

“Everybody wants this school but we have got to be satisfied it can function.”

The school, currently known as Woodbridge Road Academy, application was submitted by the Department for Education and Bowmer and Kirkland Ltd. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
  2. 2 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
  3. 3 Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich
  1. 4 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
  2. 5 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
  3. 6 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
  5. 8 Meet the 22-year-old who has dream job as an animal ranger
  6. 9 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
  7. 10 Give Andy a hoot as he 'hobbles' along 250 mile-route

Russet Road has not been adopted by Suffolk County Council, meaning enforcement of poor parking there could be an issue, while vehicles at the start and end of the school day could cause traffic problems.

The developers have confirmed that access would be created from Woodbridge Road for the purposes of construction traffic but not once the school is open.

The school will feature a main two-storey school building, multi-use games area, outdoor dining and social spaces, 43-space car park, and drop-off and pick-up space.

It will cater for up to 60 SEND pupils aged between nine and 16, with 30 staff.

Councillor Sam Murray, who opposed deferring a decision, said: “We desperately need this school in Ipswich,” adding that the “security is reassuringly considered”.

The site allocations plan for Ipswich has the land listed for housing, but planning officers said there had been plenty of time for housing applications to come forward which had not happened.

It is now listed for a school site in the emerging local plan.

The developers’ application said it would meet the needs of youngsters with complex communication, sensory and emotional needs.
 

Planning and Development
Education News
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood was arrested last August on suspicion of drink driving

Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon