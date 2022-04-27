21-home Henley Road development given go-ahead by council

An architect's CGI impression of the front of the housing scheme - Credit: Hollins Architect

Approval has been given to a development of 21 homes on the former hockey pitch at Ipswich Sports Club in Henley Road.

Councillors at the planning and development committee meeting on April 27 supported the plans, described in a report presented to the meeting as of a "high standard of design".

Approval for 28 homes to be built on this site was originally given in September 2018, but was reduced to 21, with three two-bed homes, 10 three-bed homes, six four-bed homes and two-five bed homes outlined in the planning application.

Councillor Peter Gardiner said he was "fully supportive of this scheme" and although he observed the original application had "perhaps more imagination" he added the revision "does the best that it can".

Questions were raised regarding maintaining a publicly accessible footpath between Henley Road and Fonnereau Way and clarification was sought that the solar panels seen in the plans weren't "just illustrative".

Planning officers gave assurance that conditions for the approval of the development would cover both the footpath and need for sustainable energy at the site.

Speaking during the debate, councillor Carole Jones welcomed the application, praising its design and noting that the inclusion of solar panels was "unusual in private development - so well done".

She proposed the motion to approve, with councillor John Cook seconding and all other members voting unanimously to see the development progress with conditions attached.

Required contributions towards primary, secondary and sixth form education, as well as library improvements and a new waste facility, have been outlined.

Restrictions on window placement and glazing were also included after some objections were raised due to privacy concerns.

Ipswich Sports Club Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Redevelopment plans were part of the sports club's decision to sell off some of its Henley Road land in 2020, with an aim to create new facilities - including a new hockey pitch.

Ipswich Hockey Club, which is part of the sports centre, opened its new all-weather pitch in Tuddenham Road last June.

Developer Jeremy Goddard, director at Ipswich Covedale Developments Limited, and his partner Kevin Cattermole are both keen members of Ipswich Sports Club and said last year they wanted to "do right by Ipswich Sports Club".