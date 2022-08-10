Redundant care home being used as homes applying for planning after 5 years

Woodland Manor, Whitton, is the subject of a planning application that should have been applied for 5 years ago. - Credit: Google Maps

A redundant care home in Whitton that has been used as homes for five years is the subject of a change of use planning application.

Architectural services involved in the scheme say their client has been made aware that a change of use planning application should have been entered to Mid Suffolk District Council at the time.

Woodland Manor was previously used as a care home before it became redundant due to changes in the care industry, and planning permission was sent to convert the building in 18 flats.

Six of the flats have been converted and a licence was sought five years ago to use the remaining rooms under the licence of a house of multiple occupation.

The design statement for the application, prepared by Oswicks Architectural Services, says: "The existing site provides valuable low-cost housing and emergency housing in the area of Ipswich and has been deemed a valuable resource by the housing officer in providing affordable accommodation.

"The building has been used as a house of multiple occupation for the past five years under a licence.

"The impact on the locality has not been adverse and has not caused any issues and no complaints have been raised with the local authority until recently.

"It was not a complaint per se but more a question as to whether a planning approval had been sought for the use of the building in its current format."