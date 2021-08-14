Insurers want to turn Ipswich offices into flats as many staff stay home

Published: 8:00 AM August 14, 2021

A suite of Ipswich offices could become 35 flats as staff work increasingly from home and Direct Line reduces its staff.

Developers want to turn Giles Place on 31 Princes Street into 17 one-bed and 18 two-bed homes.

In the application to Ipswich Borough Council the "soon to be redundant building" is seen as outdated for modern staff that increasingly work from home.

Agent Boyer, who prepared the planning statement on behalf of Direct Line Group, said: "The building is occupied by Direct Line Group who own the freehold to the property.

"The company is in the process of relocating the business to Crown House in Ipswich having concluded that smaller premises are required with many of the staff now working from home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Direct Line also made the decision in February 2020 to axe 300 jobs.

Nearby, other developers also want to turn Century House Princes Street into flats.

You can comment on the application before August 20, search https://ppc.ipswich.gov.uk for '21/00833/P3JPA' for more.