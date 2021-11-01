Veteran receives apology after catalogue of housing issues

Roy Jeffery, an army veteran, has spoken about how his mental health is in tatters due to awful living conditions. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Kesgrave veteran has received an apology after being left "disgusted" with his housing association over heating and mould issues.

Roy Jeffery has made numerous complaints over seven months to the Flagship Group since moving into Heath View, Kesgrave, from Aldeburgh back on April 1.

Sam Greenacre, managing director of Newtide Homes, said the time taken to resolve the work was not the level of service the company would want its tenants to receive.

The sitting room at Roy Jeffery's Flagship Group-run home in Kesgrave. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The army veteran, who suffers from mental health issues, said he had been left feeling increasingly depressed and anxious after the catalogue of issues.

Mr Jefferey said: "The communication has been appalling.

"I have suffered stress and increased depression and anxiety.

"The way I have been treated, my disability ignored and my housing conditions are disgusting."

Mr Jeffery claims on arrival the radiators were not fitted and were instead lying on the bedroom floor. Flagship Group told this paper the heating was fixed on April 1.

Mr Jeffery said it was not "fit for me to reside or sleep" and he left his belongings at the house.

On April 6, the kitchen and living room had flooded due to a leak. His belongings, worth around £820, were damaged, he claimed.

He said: "I have had to go through over five months of living in a property that has still asbestos membrane on living room bedroom and hallway floors, windows that were all locked so I had no fire escape. I had doors that didn't close and could have let smoke or fire spread, a bathroom door that didn't shut, and had to go to the toilet with the door on the jar.

A wall in Roy Jeffery's Flagship Group-run home in Kesgrave. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mould at Roy Jeffery's Flagship Group-run home in Kesgrave. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Contractors were booked but never attended, then I had another leak as the bath overflow wasn't connected causing a leak in the bathroom and damage to my tiles and lifting lino, damp walls and black mould."

The flooding was reported on September 22, and after a carpenter and plasterer came out the following week, work did not begin until October 16.

An exposed wall in Roy Jeffery's Flagship Group-run home in Kesgrave. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The floor in Roy Jeffery's Flagship Group-run home in Kesgrave. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Some of the repairs have been carried out but issues around the lino, damp walls and mould issues have still not been solved.

Mr Jeffrey claims as a result of the lino not being attached to the floor, he tripped on October 23 and bruised his back.

Sam Greenacre said the final work on the flooring and walls is booked for Tuesday.

An exposed grate in his Flagship Group-run home in Kesgrave. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The managing director said: "The time taken for us to resolve the work isn’t the level of service we want our tenants to receive.

"Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our tenants, and we apologise for any stress this may have caused.”







