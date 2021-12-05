70 Kesgrave houses switch on for Festive Light Trail

Gallery

James Duncan with Santa at the Kesgrave Festive Lights Trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Deck the streets with boughs of fairy lights - 70 houses in Kesgrave have joined this year's festive lights trail.

Mum-of-two Frankie Nixon organised a Christmas light trail around Kesgrave last year to bring the community together after a tough time in lockdown.

The Kesgrave Light Trail organiser Frankie Nixon (middle) with family and friends before the switch on - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Inflatable figures are a popular sight outside Kesgrave houses this month - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And she wanted to make the occasion even bigger for 2021, planning a switch-on event on December 4, where Kesgrave houses lit up all at once.

Families were invited to the Rupert Fison Square ahead of the switch-on to enjoy some carol singing by the Kesgrave Singers, and the switch-on came at 6pm.

The Kesgrave Singers perform at the Festive Lights Trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Among the decorations are Santas, snowmen and giant polar bears.

A house all lit up for the Christmas Lights Trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A map will be available from the Scout Hall for people hoping to see every participating home.

In a video posted online, Frankie said: "I just want to thank everyone who is taking part and I hope that everybody goes out and enjoys the trail and has a wonderful Christmas."

Families turned out to see the switch-on event - Credit: Sonya Duncan



