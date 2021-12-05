News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Gallery

70 Kesgrave houses switch on for Festive Light Trail

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 12:00 PM December 5, 2021
The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail James Duncan Byline: Sonya Duncan

James Duncan with Santa at the Kesgrave Festive Lights Trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Deck the streets with boughs of fairy lights - 70 houses in Kesgrave have joined this year's festive lights trail.

Mum-of-two Frankie Nixon organised a Christmas light trail around Kesgrave last year to bring the community together after a tough time in lockdown.

The Kesgrave Christmas Light Trail Organiser Frankie Nixon (middle) with family and friends before

The Kesgrave Light Trail organiser Frankie Nixon (middle) with family and friends before the switch on - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan

Inflatable figures are a popular sight outside Kesgrave houses this month - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And she wanted to make the occasion even bigger for 2021, planning a switch-on event on December 4, where Kesgrave houses lit up all at once.

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families were invited to the Rupert Fison Square ahead of the switch-on to enjoy some carol singing by the Kesgrave Singers, and the switch-on came at 6pm.

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Singers perform at the Festive Lights Trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights TrailKarson Parker and Lauren AdamsByline: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Karson Parker and Lauren Adams - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Among the decorations are Santas, snowmen and giant polar bears.

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights TrailByline: Sonya Duncan

A house all lit up for the Christmas Lights Trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A map will be available from the Scout Hall for people hoping to see every participating home.

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights Trail Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In a video posted online, Frankie said: "I just want to thank everyone who is taking part and I hope that everybody goes out and enjoys the trail and has a wonderful Christmas."

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights TrailByline: Sonya Duncan

A house all lit up for the Christmas Lights Trail - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Kesgrave Christmas Lights TrailByline: Sonya Duncan

Families turned out to see the switch-on event - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Most Read

  1. 1 Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Former BBC DJ to go live with new station
  3. 3 Delays likely on major Ipswich road as 12 days of roadworks planned
  1. 4 The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
  2. 5 Cycle wands being removed from Ipswich roads
  3. 6 Things you should know before visiting Spoon World Buffet and Bar
  4. 7 Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: A replay awaits as Town fail to beat Barrow
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  7. 10 Two people reported rough sleeping every day in Ipswich last month
Christmas
Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of Felixstowe Road in Ipswich will be closed in both directions for emergency road works

Emergency road closure in place on busy Ipswich road

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Rudolph on his run around the Ipswich area, with Ipswich Round Table

Christmas

When is Rudolph coming to your Ipswich street?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich on Wednesday evening

Suffolk Live News

Suspected drink-driver charged after three-car collision in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
From left to right: Top row: Connor Smith, Mark Robinson and Lukas Kupcikovas. Bottom row: Levi Williams and Brook Smith

Gang jailed for 'horrific' torture attack on man in Ipswich home

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon