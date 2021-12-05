Gallery
70 Kesgrave houses switch on for Festive Light Trail
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Deck the streets with boughs of fairy lights - 70 houses in Kesgrave have joined this year's festive lights trail.
Mum-of-two Frankie Nixon organised a Christmas light trail around Kesgrave last year to bring the community together after a tough time in lockdown.
And she wanted to make the occasion even bigger for 2021, planning a switch-on event on December 4, where Kesgrave houses lit up all at once.
Families were invited to the Rupert Fison Square ahead of the switch-on to enjoy some carol singing by the Kesgrave Singers, and the switch-on came at 6pm.
Among the decorations are Santas, snowmen and giant polar bears.
A map will be available from the Scout Hall for people hoping to see every participating home.
In a video posted online, Frankie said: "I just want to thank everyone who is taking part and I hope that everybody goes out and enjoys the trail and has a wonderful Christmas."
