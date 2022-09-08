Work continues at St Francis Tower, but there are fears it could take until next spring to complete. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leaders of Ipswich's political and spiritual life have come together to write an open letter to the companies responsible for St Francis Tower demanding that they improve life for residents.

Conservative MP Tom Hunt, Labour council leader David Ellesmere and Rev Tom Mumford, vicar of St Mary le Tower, Ipswich's civic church, have warned that the work is having a serious effect on the health of residents.

Writing to the three companies responsible for the work, Block Management, Guildmore, and Oander, they say: "We are seriously concerned about the living conditions of residents and have seen first-hand in our respective roles the effect these are having on their mental health and wellbeing.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt - Credit: House of Commons

"We are, of course, pleased that the block is undergoing important remediation work, but the plastic sheeting has now wrapped the tower for more than a year and is making living conditions inside unbearable.

"Regrettably there seems to be a lack of joined-up thinking between your companies, as well as a lack of communication.

"Work should be carried out with the dignity and wellbeing of residents at the forefront of decision-making, and everyone must bear their fair share of responsibility for this.

Leader of Ipswich Borough Council, David Ellesmere - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Residents deserve swifter action and better communication and it is vital that their wellbeing is a priority.

"We recognise the complexity of this issue and that there are no simple solutions. But this does not mean that solutions cannot be found if all parties work together towards a resolution.

"For the good of St Francis residents, that they may live in safety, dignity and comfort as soon as possible, we urge you all to work together, with us, and with all good intent."

Rev Tom Mumford - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The plastic cladding around the tower has made conditions inside intolerable while work is carried out to replace the potentially-dangerous cladding which was identified following inspections after the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Mr Hunt, Mr Ellesmere and Mr Mumford have all be calling separately for the companies to speed up the work - but so far there has been no positive response to the pleas and they hope this joint letter will prompt quicker action.

At present the work is expected to take until next Easter to complete, at least.







