Published: 6:00 AM October 11, 2021

New-build homes in central Ipswich, including the Waterfront, will in future have limits on parking spaces - Credit: Paul Geater/Archant

A proposed limit on parking spaces for new-build homes in central Ipswich looks set to go ahead, despite public criticism.

Ipswich Borough Council's executive committee decided to recommend the guidelines to improve air quality for adoption by the full council.

However, members of the public criticised the proposals via social media ahead of the meeting - while environmental campaigners said the suggested air quality measures were "uninspiring" and "lacked vision".

These new rules are included in a low emissions supplementary planning document (SPD) and will apply in addition to the existing Air Quality Action Plan and the town's four four Air Quality Management Areas.

This would mean a maximum of a single residential car space for two-bedroom homes, with up to two spaces for homes with three, four or more bedrooms and Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

Limits on visitor parking spaces are also included in the SPD, together with suggested provision for cycle parking.

The guidelines will cover the IP-One area (not the same as the IP1 postcode area), which includes the Waterfront and Portman Quarter (formerly Ipswich Village)

Carole Jones, portfolio holder for planning, said at the meeting: "We know the availability or otherwise of parking has an impact on congestion and on air quality."

She said minimum parking standards applied in the rest of the borough, but maximum standards would apply in the central area because it had a very good mix of land uses, services and access to public transport. "So one could argue that there's less necessity for parking in the IP1 area."

Before the meeting, Irene Wragg said on Facebook: "Most homes nowadays have two cars, and to limit parking spaces to one is extremely short-sighted in my opinion."

Nicky Humphries said: "That will just impact the other already over-parked streets, causing more hassle for residents, pedestrians and cyclists alike, as more people park on pavements, in cycle lanes, etc."

And Bernice Adams commented: "This just makes everyone park all over the pavements. Doesn’t make them buy less cars."

But some commenters welcomed the move. Ian Oakley said: "It's good that there's encouragement towards fewer cars. Hope to see more of this."

Following the meeting, Barbara Robinson, on behalf of Save Our Country Spaces and the Northern Fringe Protection Group, commented: "The Low Emissions policy is uninspiring, minimal and lacks any vision. It is based on an outdated analysis - it’s been rolling on since 2015."

She added: "The SPD states in Appendix 2: ‘In certain circumstances it may be justifiable to recommend refusal for development if there is an unacceptable impact on air quality and appropriate mitigation measures cannot be secured.’ But will they?"