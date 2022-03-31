Decision expected on plans for block of flats near Cattle Market

This car park in Lower Brook Mews could be used to build new homes in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Plans to build a block of three flats in Lower Brook Mews will go in front of a planning and development committee next week.

Previous plans to build an eight-bedroom house of multiple occupancy at the site near the Old Cattle Market were refused in November last year, but the revised submission seeks permission for a two-and-half storey building with three flats.

Each flat would be independent and on its own floor, with the scale of the development reduced to a maximum of five occupants rather than the previous eight.

The site is a parking area to the north of an existing office building, meaning four parking spaces will be removed -- though these were not in use when a planning officer visited the site, nor are they in use in Google satellite imagery.

Parking is not being allocated to the flats, but secure cycle storage is proposed.

It shares a boundary with the Cattle Market bus station and is adjacent to the central conservation area but doesn't sit inside it.

In a report presented to Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee, it is stated that the "reasons for refusal of the previous application have been addressed", including community safety and supporting the current street scene.

Also included in the report is a reminder that "other permissions have been granted in surrounding buildings in the Mews and within surrounding streets, and the character of the area is gradually changing from office to residential".

Permission was granted to change the use of offices at 2-4 Lower Brook Mews into six flats in August 2021.

Other office conversions to residential dwellings in the Mews went ahead in 2019 and 2014.

And Knapton Court, an office block next to the bus station, could also be converted into flats following an application submitted in January.

No representations have been noted in response to the two-storey building proposal, with few objections from consulted authorities.

An archaeological assessment has been requested, as has further information regarding the cycle storage provision and designated service area for deliveries.

The committee will meet to make a decision on Wednesday April 6 at 9.30am.