Permission granted for three new flats near Cattle Market

The car park in Lower Brook Mews will be turned into three new flats - Credit: Archant

Unanimous approval has been given for three flats to be built in Lower Brook Mews near the Old Cattle Market.

The plans for a two-and-a-half storey building, comprising three one-bedroom flats, were given the go-ahead at the council's planning and development meeting on April 6.

The development on a parking area in the Mews had been recommended for approval by planning officers, who said it would help meet the broader accommodation need for Ipswich.

Previous plans to build an eight-bedroom house of multiple occupancy at the site near the Old Cattle Market were refused in November last year because of the perceived impact on adjacent buildings.

The new development has been reduced to a maximum of five occupants after concerns about a high volume of people having an adverse impact on the existing amenities.

The applicant's agent Martin Last told the meeting that he had been "hauled over the coals" at the November meeting where the original application for a HMO was rejected, but that he "discussed options with my client and we decided to listen to the advice given".

No objections were received regarding the revised plans following consultations with three of the neighbours who had opposed the HMO.

Councillor Carole Jones joked that the previous application was "terrible" but added "it's good to see this one come in".

She did raise a concern about lighting in the Mews, noting "people going home late have to walk to the end" and asking for a condition that would allow people to "walk to their front door with a feeling of security".

Councillor John Cook described the application as a welcome one, with the previous shortcomings rectified.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the plans subject to conditions including taking dust mitigation measures, implementing a programme of archaeological work and providing further details for landscaping, CCTV, external lighting, energy and water efficiency.

Other office conversions to residential dwellings in the Mews went ahead in 2019 and 2014.

And Knapton Court, an office block next to the bus station, could also be converted into flats following an application submitted in January.