Published: 8:00 AM July 24, 2021

An artists' impression of the proposed new complex in Martlesham Picture: FEILDEN AND MAWSON - Credit: Archant

Plans to build a series of retirement apartments close to the former runway at Martlesham Heath have been submitted for a second time.

The development on land to the east and west of The Square would feature 41 residential living apartments, including both one-bedroom and two-bedroom properties.

An application for the site was submitted by developers McCarthy Stone in March 2020 but was refused by East Suffolk Council because of the loss of off-street parking that the development would cause.

There were also concerns regarding the loss of the runway, which is often used for recreation, as a heritage asset.

The developers say that they have amended the scheme, having worked with local authorities to do so.

The changes include additional landscaping to visually buffer the site from neighbouring residences, the redesigning of the public car park area and a cycle route along Eagle Way.

An information plaque and runway-style design are also proposed for the car park area to ensure reference to its former use is retained.

A spokesman for McCarthy Stone said: “Since submitting a full planning application to East Suffolk District Council in March 2020, we have been working closely and proactively with the planning authority, council officers and statutory consultees to ensure a proposal for the site that works for both future McCarthy Stone residents and the community of Martlesham Heath.

“Despite being presented to the planning committee with a recommendation to approve, the application was refused in May and an amended scheme has been re-submitted.

“We strongly believe that these proposals address a real need for this type of accommodation in the local area. The creation of 41 new retirement dwellings will improve the housing choice for older people in Martlesham Heath and surrounding areas, and in turn, release local family homes onto the market.”

Martlesham Parish Council had previously objected to the plans for the site and is due to discuss the new application at its next full council meeting next week.

A final decision on the resubmitted plans will be made by East Suffolk Council in due course.