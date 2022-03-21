News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Work starts on 41 new retirement flats in Martlesham Heath

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 2:24 PM March 21, 2022
Artistic impression of approved McCarthy Stone development in Martlesham Heath

An artistic impression of the development as works start in Martlesham Heath from March 21. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Work has begun to build a retirement development of 41 flats, with access to the site closed until its completion in summer 2023. 

McCarthy Stone was given planning approval in November for the retirement living flats and a car park off Eagle Way, in Martlesham Heath.

The flats are to be built on a private car park. 

The development will include 41 flats that are a mixture of one and two-bedroom units, with landscaped gardens and communal facilities including residents' lounge and mobility scooter charging. 

A replacement car park will be gifted to Martlesham Parish Council as soon as the development is complete, with the company estimating summer 2023. 

The company has written to the parish council and residents advising them work would commence on March 21. 

The letter says: "Due to the works taking place, the car park that is currently part fenced off allowing some public parking will be fully closed off from this date and the site will not be accessible until this development completes during the summer of 2023.

"During this time that above works are being undertaken, we will endeavour to ensure that everything is carried out to make the process as neighbour-friendly as we can." 

The loss of parking was a concern for the parish council and planning committee, but developers have committed to provide a public car park for Martlesham parish council as a "significant long-term asset for the village". 

Following planning approval in November, Matt Wills, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said: "We are delighted that our plans to deliver much-needed retirement accommodation in Martlesham Heath have been approved.

"We know there is a real need for this kind of specialist housing supported by the fact that several residents have already expressed an interest in purchasing an apartment. 

Planning and Development
Martlesham News

