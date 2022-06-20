62 home retirement complex 'discovery day' announced

Thomas Wolsey Place should be finished at the end of next year. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

The developer behind the construction of 62 new retirement homes in Ipswich will give a "first look" at its forthcoming development at an event next week.

The Thomas Wolsey Place Retirement Living development, in Lower Brook Street, is currently under construction and will comprise of 51 flats and 11 town houses.

The homes are being built on the former site of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star offices from where the papers were produced from 1967 to 2016.

Developer McCarthy Stone will host two presentations at 10.30am and 1.30pm at Ipswich Town Hall on Wednesday, June 29.

McCarthy Stone's new Ipswich development will be called Thomas Wolsey Place. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

During these times, there will be opportunity to look at the plans and specifications for the apartments and townhouses for the over 60s development.

David Meacham, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone said: “Our new development, Thomas Wolsey Place, is proving to be very popular amongst locals, and we look forward to welcoming them to our Discovery Day to get a first look and find out more.

"We encourage all those who are interested to get in touch without delay and avoid missing out.”

The day will also offer a chance to find out about purchase options on the development.

Thomas Wolsey Place will comprise of 25 one-bedroom and 26-two bedroom flats alongside the 11 two-bed town houses.

It will also feature a communal lounge and a shared garden with a house manager on hand to take care of the day-to-day running of the development.

A 24-hour emergency call system will also be provided.

Earlier this month, the developer revealed it had chosen the name Thomas Wolsey Place from a suggestion from retired journalist David Vincent.

Cheryl Bissett, divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone said: “Thomas Wolsey was an extremely influential figure with great power given to him during the reign of King Henry VIII.

"With him being born in Ipswich and the long-standing relationship the town has had with Thomas Wolsey, we thought it was only right to name this development after him and we thank David for putting the name forward."

The development is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Those wishing to attend the discover day are asked to call in advance on 0800 201 4811.