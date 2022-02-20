Plans for 1,000 homes at Ipswich garden suburb development revealed

Agricultural land to the north of Ipswich is the site of a planning application for 1,020 new homes - Credit: Google Maps

A planning application for more than 1,000 new homes within the third area in the wider Ipswich Garden Suburb development, has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council.

Red House Park will join Henley Gate and Fonnereau to form the Garden Suburb, with Mersea Homes seeking permission to build 1,020 dwellings on land to the east of Westerfield Road.

Outline planning documents were submitted to the council at the very end of 2021, with consultations sent out this week.

Of the site's 53.07 hectares, it is estimated that just over half (29.15ha) will be land for new housing.

Also included in the Red House Park development proposals is a local centre that could provide a mix of retail and community uses, land for a primary and secondary school, new vehicular access points from the B1077 and a green infrastructure network of woodland, hedgerows, trees and walking and cycling routes.

The illustrated plans show the proposed location of the schools, sports facilities and residential layout - Credit: From documents submitted to IBC by Mersea Homes

Other details in the design statement suggest that inspiration will be taken from local examples of feature spaces and squares, with mention of Cranfield Court, The Bowling Green at Westerfield and The Green, Grundisburgh.

Space for children's play provision and outdoor sports facilities has also been allocated on the plans.

Most of the land marked for development is arable, with Red House Farm and a small woodland area at the centre, outside the application boundary.

The northern and eastern boundaries follow the Ipswich to Felixstowe railway line. Westerfield Road forms the western boundary, with Ipswich to the south.

A statement from Mersea Homes submitted as part of the application reads: "Red House Park will provide a high quality, sustainable garden suburb where people want to live and enjoy their spare time together.

"It will be a distinctive community which is designed to respect its context and draw upon the best aspects of the character of Ipswich whilst reflecting the way people want to live today.

"It will create an attractive transition between the settlement edge and the countryside to the north and will offer a broad choice and affordability of housing, supporting a vibrant and inclusive community."