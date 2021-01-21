Plans for 190 homes on edge of Ipswich 'poorly conceived' say councillors

Published: 6:45 AM January 21, 2021

Developers behind plans for 190 homes on the edge of Ipswich have been told to come back with improved proposals after councillors dubbed the blueprints "poorly conceived".

Mid Suffolk District Council's development control committee on Wednesday unanimously agreed to defer plans for 190 homes by Bellway Homes Ltd off Old Norwich Road on the edge of the town, after a host of issues were raised.

Among them were concerns about tandem parking for three vehicles at 31 of the homes, which councillors said has not worked at other developments and causes motorists to park on grass verges instead; the design of a roundabout to access the site; and concerns it would open up the road for abuse by motorists attempting to use it as a route to Claydon when it is only allowed for buses.

Proposed gas heating, drainage concerns and the impact of one of the plots on a nearby existing bungalow were also raised as issues to be overcome.

Committee chairman Matthew Hicks said: "I think for many reasons it doesn't meet the high standards we expect in Mid Suffolk.

"Triple parking was raised with Bellway before today - we made it clear with officers that we don't like triple parking on this scale. To me it's not an acceptable layout."

He added: "I think this is a poorly conceived plan that hasn't been thought through in enough detail."

Councillor Sarah Mansel said the roundabout design was "appalling" for cyclist safety, with several councillors questioning why it was not a direct access onto the estate.

The developers must now adapt proposals before it returns to committee for a decision.

The site was originally part of a larger scheme for more than 300 homes which was rejected by the council, but Bellway was granted outline permission to develop a part of the land for 190 homes in March 2019 following an appeal.

However, before development can begin the final matters around design, layout, scale and appearance must be approved by the council.

Nearby resident Steve Bates, who objected to the plans, said the roundabout design "makes no sense" and raised concerns about one of the plots overlooking a nearby bungalow.

Ward councillor Tim Passmore said locals had concerns the roundabout would lead to temptations for motorists to attempt to use the Old Norwich Road to get to Claydon, while fellow ward councillor John Whitehead said it would lead to more vehicle movements.

However, the developers said it had been designed in conjunction with Suffolk Highways, with Bellway's Sarah Cornwell saying that the tandem parking wouldn't create chaos.

Laura Dudley-Smith, planning agent on behalf of Bellway, said the firm had a "commitment to high quality design and layout" and had been "carefully considered".

A date for the return of the application has not yet been set.