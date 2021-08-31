News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Former council HQ site turned into 32 homes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:02 PM August 31, 2021   
The Needham Market housing development

Homes have been built in Needham Market on the site of Mid Suffolk District Council's former headquarters. 

The Chambers Green development has seen 32 homes built, made up of two- and three-bedroom detached, semi-detached homes, and apartments and a retail unit. 

Ten of these properties from Mid Suffolk District Council and Norse Group will be affordable homes.

From left: Richard Gawthorpe, Danny Hughes, directors of Mid Suffolk Growth Ltd; Paul Ekpenyong, director Mid Suffolk Growth, Suzie Morley, Emily Atack, Babergh and Mid Suffolk assistant director, Gerard Brewster Mid Suffolk cabinet member for economy, and Harry Richards, Mid Suffolk cabinet member for wellbeing

This development is part of a wider plan to build 133 new homes, a community space and walk, a new library, a café and visitor centre at nearby Needham Lake, and improved access between the lake and town.

The second phase will provide an additional 60 homes, and the transformation of a former school will create a further 41 homes and a library. 

Suzie Morley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader, said: "We are committed to investing in our market towns and this development shows what is possible.

"Together with our partners, the local community and businesses we can work to ensure the infrastructure and facilities are in place to ensure Needham Market can continue to grow and thrive.”

From L to R: Paul Ekpenyong, Suzie Morley, Gerard Brewster and Harry Richards


