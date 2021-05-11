Developers offer first view of 75 new homes near Ipswich

Published: 10:27 AM May 11, 2021

Bellway Homes is offering house hunters the chance to view the 75 new properties near Ipswich digitally - Credit: Bellway Homes

House hunters are being offered the chance to digitally view 75 new homes built on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The new homes, built on a plot of land between Bourne Hill and the A137, are set to go on sale later this month.

An in-person launch event could not take place, with a digital event going ahead instead to give people a chance to view the properties.

Jenny Walker, sales director for Bellway Essex, said: “While we would love to be able to host an official event at Bourne View and welcome buyers to the site in person, we felt a digital launch would be the safest and most appropriate way to launch the development in light of the current restrictions.

“There has already been a huge amount of interest in the development.

"We are building a varied mix of properties to suit wide range of buyers, and the site is situated in an extremely attractive location just two miles south of Ipswich town centre.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to Bourne View in the autumn and completing construction work on the first homes before the end of this year.”

A community woodland is also being opened to the public as part of the development, which will see the one to four bedroom homes built on the 16.9-acre plot.

Of the 75 homes, 49 will be listed for private sale, while 26 will be affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

More information is available via the Bellway website.