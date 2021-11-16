News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

New Grimwade Street council flats near completion

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 12:44 PM November 16, 2021
Two new blocks of council housing have been developed in Grimwade Street, Ipswich

The flats have been built opposite the Goals Sports Centre in Grimwade Street, Ipswich - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Two new blocks of flats in Grimwade Street, Ipswich, are nearing completion as part of the council's commitment to increase its housing stock.

A 'topping-out' ceremony to celebrate the completion of the structure was recently held at site, which was formerly a parade of shops and ice cream factory. 

The shops were empty and rather than attempting to find new tenants or converting the buildings into housing, the borough council opted for demolition and replacement.

Local representatives attended the topping out ceremony at the new Grimwade Street council flats

Tim Hearne of Handford Homes, Councillor Neil McDonald, Councillor David Elsmere, Niamh O’Rourke of Gipping, Cllr John Cook Deputy Mayor, Joel Murray of Gipping, Steve Offord of Gipping Construction. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

The Grimwade project is being overseen by council-owned company Handford Homes and will deliver 16 new council flats in two blocks of four-storeys. 

Each block contains fully accessible one-bed and three-bed flats on the ground floor, with one-bed and two-bed flats on the upper floors. 

Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: "I am pleased that we are making use of this town centre site to provide housing.

"It's great to see more new council accommodation being built and this is all part of our commitment to increase our housing stock. It will be even more satisfying when the first new tenants move in to enjoy living in these new flats." 

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2022.

Councillor Neil McDonald, Councillor David Elsmere and Cllr John Cook Deputy Mayor attended the ceremony

The development is hoped to be completed by spring 2022 - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
  2. 2 New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk
  3. 3 Council yet to make bid to 'level up' Ipswich roundabout
  1. 4 Drink driver caught without lights on did not have full licence
  2. 5 Cyclist slapped in face during 'racially motivated' attempted robbery
  3. 6 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well
  4. 7 Home schooling may return in Suffolk if Covid cases spiral
  5. 8 Man who smashed van window and stole £4,200 in cash in Ipswich is jailed
  6. 9 Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood
  7. 10 Ipswich port bosses earmark 11 acres for development land
Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ryan and Darren Scott, landlords of the Golden Hind in Nacton Road, Ipswich

Christmas

Golden Hind pub to stage a big Christmas lights switch-on

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Holden of Langden Games in Tacket Street, Ipswich

Retail

Games store moves to larger space in Ipswich town centre ahead of Christmas

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman, 28, appears in court over alleged child sex offences

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
27 Beach Station Road is up for auction

Partly-built flat and former grooming shop up for grabs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon