New Grimwade Street council flats near completion

The flats have been built opposite the Goals Sports Centre in Grimwade Street, Ipswich

Two new blocks of flats in Grimwade Street, Ipswich, are nearing completion as part of the council's commitment to increase its housing stock.

A 'topping-out' ceremony to celebrate the completion of the structure was recently held at site, which was formerly a parade of shops and ice cream factory.

The shops were empty and rather than attempting to find new tenants or converting the buildings into housing, the borough council opted for demolition and replacement.

Tim Hearne of Handford Homes, Councillor Neil McDonald, Councillor David Elsmere, Niamh O'Rourke of Gipping, Cllr John Cook Deputy Mayor, Joel Murray of Gipping, Steve Offord of Gipping Construction.

The Grimwade project is being overseen by council-owned company Handford Homes and will deliver 16 new council flats in two blocks of four-storeys.

Each block contains fully accessible one-bed and three-bed flats on the ground floor, with one-bed and two-bed flats on the upper floors.

Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: "I am pleased that we are making use of this town centre site to provide housing.

"It's great to see more new council accommodation being built and this is all part of our commitment to increase our housing stock. It will be even more satisfying when the first new tenants move in to enjoy living in these new flats."

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2022.