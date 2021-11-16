New Grimwade Street council flats near completion
- Credit: Paul Nixon Photography
Two new blocks of flats in Grimwade Street, Ipswich, are nearing completion as part of the council's commitment to increase its housing stock.
A 'topping-out' ceremony to celebrate the completion of the structure was recently held at site, which was formerly a parade of shops and ice cream factory.
The shops were empty and rather than attempting to find new tenants or converting the buildings into housing, the borough council opted for demolition and replacement.
The Grimwade project is being overseen by council-owned company Handford Homes and will deliver 16 new council flats in two blocks of four-storeys.
Each block contains fully accessible one-bed and three-bed flats on the ground floor, with one-bed and two-bed flats on the upper floors.
Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: "I am pleased that we are making use of this town centre site to provide housing.
"It's great to see more new council accommodation being built and this is all part of our commitment to increase our housing stock. It will be even more satisfying when the first new tenants move in to enjoy living in these new flats."
Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2022.
Most Read
- 1 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
- 2 New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk
- 3 Council yet to make bid to 'level up' Ipswich roundabout
- 4 Drink driver caught without lights on did not have full licence
- 5 Cyclist slapped in face during 'racially motivated' attempted robbery
- 6 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well
- 7 Home schooling may return in Suffolk if Covid cases spiral
- 8 Man who smashed van window and stole £4,200 in cash in Ipswich is jailed
- 9 Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood
- 10 Ipswich port bosses earmark 11 acres for development land