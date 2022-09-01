Ward councillor Martin Cook, housing spokesman Neil Macdonald and Richard Jackson of Handford Homes at the cleared site on Hawke Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A further 26 council houses could be built in Ipswich following the demolition of a former engineering works in Hawke Road.

The former Diesco site has been cleared and now the plans for the new homes are set to be discussed by Ipswich Council's planning and development committee.

It is intended to submit a planning application to build 20 two, three and four-bedroom houses each with private gardens, four one-bedroom flats and a pair of two-bed flats, one specifically designed for a Wheelchair User.

There would also be communal gardens and dedicated parking, EV Charging points and Air Source Heat Pumps along with solar panels (rather than gas boilers) and that will reduce carbon emissions in line with Ipswich Council’s policy on Climate Change.

It is also intended that the proposed development will have a new play and recreation area and which will offer zones for toddlers, juniors, balls, active climbing and sports as well as seating, landscaping and pathways.

The demolition should enable further detailed site investigations and testing to be carried out in advance of council-owned Handford Homes applying for this planning consent.

The scheme has been developed by Handford Homes and architects, Barefoot & Gilles.

Neil MacDonald, portfolio holder for housing at the borough, said: “I am delighted to see this preliminary demolition work in advance of submitting a detailed planning application for this area on Hawke Road.

"It demonstrates our continued desire and commitment to building high-quality and energy-efficient new homes for local people.”



