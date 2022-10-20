New flats approved for Fore Hamlet in Ipswich

Work is currently under way to remove asbestos from the former Orwell Centre before demolition starts next week. - Credit: Handford Homes

Work to build a block of 30 affordable council flats on the site of the former Orwell Centre in Fore Hamlet should get underway next year after it was approved by Ipswich planners on Wednesday.

The homes will be built on the site that was occupied by the Hope Church before it moved to its new home in the former Odeon Cinema on Major's Corner last year.

The land is owned by the borough council and its housing company, Handford Homes, is to build the flats that have been designed by local architects Barefoot and Gilles.

They will all have heat pumps so will have zero carbon heating. Contractors to work on the site are expected to be appointed after tender notices are published in the next few weeks.

Labour councillor Colin Kreidewolf is chair of Handford Homes and welcomed the permission being granted.

He said: "The asbestos is currently being removed from the building and that part of the demolition is nearly complete - next week the demolition of the former Orwell Centre should start to allow the site to be cleared."

The site was always owned by the borough - the church rented the building from the authority on a long lease before its move.

The flats will be a mixture of one and two bedroomed flats. All will either be adapted for wheelchair users - or will be easily adaptable if needed.

Mr Kreidewolf said: "We hope to be ready for occupation in 2024. By having heat pumps, it should make the flats future-proof. Not only will they be cheaper to keep warm, it will also make sure we won't have to convert them when gas boilers need replacing in 10-15 years' time."







