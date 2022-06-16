Detailed plans for more homes on northern fringe of Ipswich

Work on Henley Gate in north west Ipswich is now well under way. - Credit: Paul Geater

With construction work now well under way on the first new homes on the Ipswich Garden Suburb, a full planning application for the second phase of the Henley Gate neighbourhood has been filed with the borough council.

That would see a further 147 homes built on the site along with roads, water, sewerage and power supplies.

Work on the first 130 homes on the estate is already well underway and developers Crest Nicholson will be hoping permission for the second phase is granted so construction can carry on seamlessly.

The new application also includes some open spaces that could be used by children.

If this is approved it will mean that nearly a quarter of the planned 1,100 homes on Wolsey Gate have detailed permission - but the whole neighbourhood is expected to take several years to complete.

The detailed application is likely to be debated by Ipswich Council's planning and development committee later in the year - but the principle of building homes on the site has already been accepted.

Later phases of the development will also require the construction of other services like shops, a community centre and a primary school. There will also be a foot and cycle bridge built over the East Suffolk Rail Line.

Henley Gate is one of three new neighbourhoods that will make up the Ipswich Garden Suburb on the northern fringe of the town.

In total there will be between 3,000 and 3,500 homes. Henley Gate is next to a new country park being created to separate the new development from the village of Westerfield.

The other two neighbourhoods, Fonnereau and Redhouse, will include business buildings and a new high school respectively. All neighbourhoods will include shops and a primary school.

The full Garden Suburb is not expected to be completed until the middle of the next decade - but that could be sooner if demand for new homes requires the building programmes to be speeded up.