The first homes are taking shape at Bellway's "Ridleys Orchard" development off Old Norwich Road. - Credit: Paul Geater

Work has started on two new housing developments that will see the construction of more than 300 homes in north west Ipswich - one is the first stage of the northern fringe work.

Bellway has started building 190 homes on the Ridley's Orchard development off Old Norwich Road just outside the borough, while Crest Nicholson is about to build the first 130 homes on the Henley Gate development - the first element of the Ipswich Garden Suburb.

Bellway Essex is building 123 homes to be sold privately and 67 properties to be provided as affordable housing for rent or shared ownership. It will also create a large area of public open space and a children’s play area within the site.

Richard Burrows, managing director of Bellway Essex, said: “We have liaised closely with Mid Suffolk District Council over our plans for this development and are ready to start the process of delivering much-needed new housing to the area.

“Work is progressing well at the site and we are hoping to be able to launch by the end of the year. There is a high level of interest in the development and we expect this to continue and increase once we can welcome visitors onto the site.”

Meanwhile Crest Nicholson is preparing to launch a traditional mix of 130 two- to five-bedroom homes at Henley Gate.

Once the masterplan is complete, Henley Gate will comprise 1,100 new homes and include a new primary school, a 30-hectare Country Park with over 2.7km of walking and cycling routes, and a local centre at the heart of the development.

It is one of three neighbourhoods that will make up the Ipswich Garden Suburb which will have a total of about 3,000 new homes.

Karen Coulson, from Crest Nicholson Eastern, said: “We are excited to be launching this traditional collection of houses at Henley Gate, set to be a modern, thriving community, with first residents expected to move in from next summer.

“We are already experiencing a high amount of interest ahead of launch. We are excited to be launching the show homes early next year so that purchasers can get the opportunity to get a feel for the stylish design available.”