Published: 4:26 PM July 26, 2021

Work has officially kicked off at the site of a former car park in Ipswich to bring new homes for people with disabilities.

A total of 22 new flats at the site on Handford Road will be developed for people with physical and learning disabilities.

Featuring communal gardens, staff accommodation and parking the scheme also has ‘assistive technology’ woven into the fabric of the building to support residents to be as independent as possible.

The £4million scheme, called Handford Place, is being delivered by specialist supported living developer HB Villages in partnership with Vital Healthcare, Inclusion Housing, and Suffolk County Council. The development is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Ipswich Mayor Elizabeth Hughes dug the first shovel in the ground to mark the occasion. She said: “We need to ensure that everyone in our community has suitable housing for their needs.

"Handford Place will enable people who are currently living with their parents or in sheltered accommodation to gain more independence and a sense of community."

Oliver Carroll, development director of HB Villages, said: “We’re delighted to get work started at this special site in the heart of the community.

"We’ve had tremendous support from the planning team at Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council who recognise the need for specialist supported living accommodation for some of the local community’s most vulnerable people."

Munya Mutepfa, of Vital Healthcare, added: "We are delighted to be part of such an exciting and innovative development. From the overall building design to the layout of each individual home and the staff accommodation, Handford Place is being developed to provide high quality supported living accommodation to ensure residents are able to live active and independent lives within the local community with the care and support they need.”

Paul Atkins of Inclusion Housing, said: "Handford Place is set to be a fantastic example of what can be achieved through innovative partnership working between statutory, not for profit and private sectors. Inclusion Housing is proud to be part of this scheme and the best bit is yet to come; welcoming the tenants into their new homes.”

HB Villages was formed in 2009 to deliver a pipeline of new build supported living accommodation throughout the UK. Working in partnership with adult social care officers the developer has developed more than 50 similar developments across the UK.