Plans submitted for 12 new homes in Copdock

The site off London Road that is proposed to have 12 homes built on it. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to Babergh District Council for 12 new homes in Copdock.

The project is proposed to be on land to the rear of Brooke House, Old London Road.

The planning application for the project, prepared by Wilkinson Planning, says: "Economically, the proposal would generate a benefit for local trade before, during and after construction.

"Furthermore, there will be a positive benefit through support of local amenities, facilities and services available from future owner / occupiers. Financially, the proposal would contribute to council tax.

"The dwellings proposed would also hold potential to be ‘work from home’ enabled, through a high-speed broadband network and devoted home workspace.

"Socially, the proposal yields positive benefits through the creation of healthy and functionally sound dwellings which are conducive for day-to-day living, with positive interaction within the immediate and surrounding areas.

"Positive contribution to the local community can in some instances stimulate stronger communities. The space provided will enable good domestic enjoyment without materially hindering or oppressing the social enjoyment experienced by neighbouring property."

The scheme also incorporates a variety of sustainable measures, including electric vehicle charging points, air and ground source heat pumps and solar energy technology.

There will also be a total of five homes earmarked as affordable housing.

The planning statement goes on to say: "The site is preferentially located with a physical and functional relationship to the dwellings within the immediate area, and is within good access to a range of essential services, facilities and amenities.

"The site is within close proximity to the Cameo Hotel, Sports ground, Village Hall, and also the immediate ‘Ipswich fringe’ comprising of Copdock Roundabout and associated supermarkets, retail, college and park and ride.

"The proposal is a wholly deliverable prospect, making effective use of land, without undue harm."

A decision on the plans is expected in mid-May this year.