Neighbours object to plans for two new houses on Coppleston Road

Neighbours are voicing concerns over plans for two new homes in Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

An application to build two new homes in the St John's area of Ipswich has attracted criticism from neighbours, who say that parking in the area is too difficult to cope with more vehicles.

The proposal was first submitted to Ipswich Borough Council in August, and proposes building two semi-detached, two-bedroom homes on land that formerly made up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road.

The homes would be accessed via Coppleston Road.

The proposal is to build the homes on land which used to make up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road. The frontage of the two homes would be on the adjoining Copleston Road - Credit: Google Maps

A planning statement said: “The dwellings will blend in with the general pattern of the street scene, maintain a gap to the boundary to ensure it is not cramped, and will not result in any impact upon neighbouring residential amenities.”

It also said that both homes would be provided with off-road parking, with three spaces proposed between the homes.

However, neighbours have raised objections to this proposal.

One resident said: “Parking is already a nightmare in our road, so the thought of more housing being squeezed in and the possibility of four more cars and losing valuable spaces is just crazy.”

Another said: “This road is the only vehicular access to the very busy Copleston High School, it just can't afford to lose anymore roadside parking spaces.”

Another voiced safety concerns, and advised the council to “carefully consider the high volume of school children from Britannia primary and Coppleston high school (and their guardians) who use Coppleston Road and Britannia Road.”

They concluded: “This plot of land would highly suit a single dwelling bungalow, which would be a highly sought after and more appropriate, and have less impact on neighbouring properties and street parking.”

Three neighbours said that they had been advised that they were not able to have dropped kerbs installed outside their homes, because the houses were not sufficiently far from the pavement. They said this contributed to parking difficulties.

Guidance from Suffolk County Council on applying for a dropped kerbs states: “Applications will be approved when the distance between the proposed new access (including extensions to existing) is 5 metres or more (which is considered the minimum size needed for a vehicle to park on the road) as we need to protect on-street parking for the benefit of all road users.”