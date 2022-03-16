Plans for over 100 new homes in village set for green light

Land south of Fitzgerald Road, the site of 115 new homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Finishing touches to plans for over 100 homes in a Suffolk village look set to be approved as a few loose ends are set to be tied up by councillors next week.

The project, submitted by Hopkins Homes, comprises up to 115 homes, spread over a 22-acre site in Bramford, near Ipswich.

Forty affordable homes are included in the plans on land south of Fitzgerald Road.

Outline planning permission was granted for the project, which received hundreds of public objections, in 2020, with the final touches to the plans now set to be accepted by the Mid Suffolk development control committee next Wednesday (March 23).

Ward councillor James Caston said: "I was strongly against this site at the outline stage.

"The parish council and I made strong and passionate cases for keeping this green space, especially with brownfield areas like the old Fison site that remain derelict, but the principle of development has been established.

"It is important now that the site is the best design and standard possible, by this I mean homes fit for the future that are sustainable, with a real biodiversity net gain."

Site plan for the project that could see up to 115 homes near Ipswich. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

On behalf of Hopkins Homes, Chris Smith said: “We welcome that the reserved matters application for our development in Bramford has been recommended for approval by Mid Suffolk District Council planning officers.

“This application builds on our detailed proposals that have already been considered as part of the outline planning permission granted for this site by the district council in 2020.

“This development will create 115 high-quality new homes off Fitzgerald Road in a variety of sizes and styles, including 29 affordable and 11 shared ownership homes.

“Alongside the new homes, the development will bring substantial benefits to the local community.

"This includes significant financial contributions towards early years education provision and highways and transport improvement schemes for the area. In addition, large areas of new public open green space will be supplied, along with a play area.”