First look at 172-bed student accommodation plan
- Credit: BROCKLEHURSTS ARCHITECTS LTD
Revised plans have been submitted for a six-storey student accommodation block in Ipswich has been submitted – after a previous application was refused earlier this year.
A new accommodation block ranging from four to six storeys would be built on the amenity land in Tye Road if approved, containing 172 bedrooms.
A previous and similar application was submitted in December last year by Brocklehurst Architects on behalf of Norwich-based developer Jaevee.
At the time, residents raised concerns over the large scale of the development, which they feared may block light coming into their homes.
Ipswich Borough Council refused the application, stating that the development would lead to an “unacceptable loss of amenity.”
The east-facing windows, it argued, would result in “an increase in overlooking” and a “loss of privacy”.
It also questioned the proposed height and scale of the design, which it said would be viewable from Duke Street and was not in keeping with the “special character and local distinctiveness of Ipswich”.
The council added that it was not convinced of the need for additional student housing.
This new application, again submitted by Brocklehurst Architects on behalf of Jaevee, has sought resolve these issues.
The bedrooms would be divided into flats of between five to seven students.
A design and access statement describes how designs had been changed, with east-facing windows now at projecting angles, directing sightline away from neighbouring windows.
In terms of height and scale, changes had been made with particular regard to the tallest “entrance” building, which would face Duke Street. A blank panel of brickwork had been changed to one of glass, zinc and perforated mesh brise soleil.
Brocklehurst also reiterated that there was a need for the project, pointing the council towards a report by BNP Paribas Real Estate which provided “justification of the need for student accommodation in Ipswich".
The statement concluded: “The proposed development creates much needed, high quality student accommodation in a sustainable location already approved for residential use.
“The development makes use of a vacant brownfield site, in a very sustainable location that helps support planned growth of the Waterfront area.”
Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course.
To view the application in full, search Ipswich Borough Council’s planning portal using reference 22/00578/FUL.