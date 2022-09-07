News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Plans for 2 flats on Foxhall Road

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 6:00 AM September 7, 2022
Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to create two new flats in Foxhall Road.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to create two new flats in Foxhall Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to create two new homes on Foxhall Road.  

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to make two new flats out of the house at 72 Foxhall Road, not far from the centre of town. 

The application form shows that plans would include raising the ridge height of the roof, so that attic living space may be incorporated. Rear dormer windows would also be added. 

It also showed that there is currently no provision for off-street parking and that there are no plans to change this. 

Floor plans showed that currently, the ground floor has three bedrooms, a kitchen, a living and dining area and a lobby. 

The proposed plans for the first floor and attic space show that the first floor would contain two bedrooms, a study area and bathroom. The attic space would comprise the kitchen and dining area, and a living space. 

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, and has assigned an eight-week target date of September 30. 

Ipswich Borough Council
Planning and Development
Housing News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sasha Reid from Ipswich who was reported missing has been found 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich found safe

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Car and motorcycle crash on A14 outside Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Two postcode lottery employees in red jackets.

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in August

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon