Plans for 2 flats on Foxhall Road

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to create two new flats in Foxhall Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to create two new homes on Foxhall Road.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to make two new flats out of the house at 72 Foxhall Road, not far from the centre of town.

The application form shows that plans would include raising the ridge height of the roof, so that attic living space may be incorporated. Rear dormer windows would also be added.

It also showed that there is currently no provision for off-street parking and that there are no plans to change this.

Floor plans showed that currently, the ground floor has three bedrooms, a kitchen, a living and dining area and a lobby.

The proposed plans for the first floor and attic space show that the first floor would contain two bedrooms, a study area and bathroom. The attic space would comprise the kitchen and dining area, and a living space.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, and has assigned an eight-week target date of September 30.