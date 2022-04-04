Further plans for 815 new homes in Garden Suburb project submitted

Further planning statements have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council concerning the proposed 815 homes to be built west of Westerfield Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Further plans for 815 homes that will be part of the Ipswich Garden Suburb project have been submitted.

The site at Westerfield Road will form part of the Fonnereau neighbourhood – the second of three neighbourhoods in the garden suburb project.

The project, which has been underway for many years, aims to bring 3,000 homes to the area of Ipswich formerly known as the northern fringe.

A planning statement was submitted on behalf of Bellway homes on Wednesday 30 March.

The plans refer to a site called Westerfield Grove, which makes up some 60% of the land west of Westerfield Road.

It was granted outline planning permission in 2020 after an application from Mersea Homes, but is now controlled by developer Bellway.

The new development would include a primary school and district centre, providing a community hub complete with restaurants, pubs and shops. - Credit: Google Maps

The design and access statement reveals plans not only for houses, but for public facilities and businesses.

A district centre will provide a community hub, including space for retail, restaurants, pubs, takeaways, financial services and space for “leisure uses.”

A new primary school will be built on approximately two hectares of the site.

Meanwhile, the houses themselves will be spread across 25 hectares, with a range of sizes and tenures being offered – two-bed, three-bed and four-bed properties available. An as yet unspecified number of these will be affordable housing.

The primary route through the development will be a tree-lined boulevard called the "Green Spine".

According to the design and access statement, it will have “the character of a formal tree-lined green boulevard and will provide access to individual homes via a network of secondary and tertiary streets.

“This will be a wide and generous street, incorporating verges, hedges and tree planting on each side; in keeping with the Garden Suburb tradition.

“A wealth of open spaces and incidental green space (including a Country Park extension) demonstrate a green, Garden Suburb character within a modern context.

“The use of some contemporary architecture within an attractive green setting is a strong precedent for this site.”

Planners say they were also mindful of "crime prevention" and creating "safe, vibrant and successful places" when drawing up the layout for the development.